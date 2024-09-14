Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Maharashtra Govt Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday In Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18.

The order was issued by an official notification on Friday.

This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies.

The notification stated, “Among the 24 public holidays notified by the State Government, the Eid-e-Milad holiday is indicated on Monday, September 16, 2024. Eid-e-Milad, a religious festival of Muslims, is widely celebrated by the Muslim community on a large scale.

MUST READ:  Preposterous, Irrational, Absurd’: Adani Group Dismisses Fresh Hindenburg Allegations as Baseless

A procession program is organised on this occasion. On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, since there is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise the procession program on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024.

Therefore, the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 instead of Monday, September 16, 2024.”

The notification also mentioned that outside Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburbs, district collectors will decide whether to maintain the holiday on September 16 or reschedule it to September 18, based on local procession plans.

The change was made as per the notification to “maintain peace and social harmony” between the two communities during these overlapping festivals.
Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad Muslims across the world participate in processions during the celebration.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Sonia Gandhi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Sitaram Yechury

