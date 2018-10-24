A Maharashtra government passenger boat carrying 20 including state chief secretary capsized around 2.5 km of Naiman coast near Shivaji Smarak. A rescue operation was immediately launched using hovercraft boat and choppers. According to the coast guard PRO, all the passengers have been rescued.

A Maharashtra government passenger boat carrying 20 including state chief secretary has capsized around 2.5 km of Naiman coast near Shivaji Smarak. A rescue operation has been launched while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. As per initial reports, the rescue operation is in full swing and most of the passengers have been saved. The rescue mission is being conducted using coastguard’s hovercraft boat and choppers. However, it is yet not confirmed whether the chief secretary has been rescued or not.

Authorities say that after they got the information about the boat capsizing off Mumbai’s Nariman coast, an ACV H 192 hovercraft boat of the coast guard reached to the spot within few minutes after that. Rescue operations is being conducted using the hovercraft boat, choppers and most of the passengers have been saved, according to the Indian Coast Guard PRO.

A preliminary inquiry has said that the boat was overcrowded and it only had 8-9 life jackets. Since it was overcrowded, it met this disaster. Most of the passengers have been saved, however, one passenger whose name is Jadhav, authorities are not sure about him. Meanwhile, efforts are on.

#Visuals: A passenger boat had capsized near Shivaji Smarak ( 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point). Boat belongs to Maharashtra Government. Rescue operation underway. Most people rescued. pic.twitter.com/P1OWEdohKE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Not a first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier also, several boat capsised incidents have taken place in the past when unfortunately people have lost their lives. In most of the cases, it has immediately that the incident happened as boats were carrying more people than its capacity. Such incidents have taken place more in lakes and small rivers where people took risks and risked their lives.

