Maharashtra govt formation: The BJP on Saturday reacted over the Congress' offer to Shiv Sena, saying that a tiger cannot eat grass. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar asserted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena leadership will settle the issue of government formation in the state.

Maharashtra govt formation: There seems to be a tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra. The BJP bagged 105 seats and the Sena got 56 in the recently-held elections. Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively. Despite people of the state voted for the pre-poll BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, several days have passed and it is still not clear when the oath-taking ceremony will be held.

The majority mark of the 288-member assembly is 145 and the alliance claimed 161 seats, 16 more than the major figures. However, both the parties have so far failed to break the deadlock. The Sena has demanded a written assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the CM’s post will be equally shared between the two partners.

After the Sena raised the demand, the speculations were rife that the Congress-NCP coalition wanted to extend support to the Sena in order to keep the BJP at bay. Responding to the Congress-NCP offer to the Uddhav Thackeray’s party, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the next government will be of the BJP and its partner the Sena.

He said that both the parties contested elections together and stated the leadership will find a suitable solution to the government formation. Drawing an analogy between the coalition and tiger, Mungantiwar said that a tiger cannot eat grass.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the JJP are set to form the government in Haryana. According to the agreement, Dushyant Chautala of the JJP will be made as deputy chief minister and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatar will retain the top constitutional post. Both the leaders will take oath at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, October 27. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Diwali. Earlier, Congress made some efforts to forge an alliance with the JJP but ultimately failed.

