Maharashtra govt formation Live updates: In an unprecedented turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term while NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajith Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra on Friday night. With this overnight political development, the speculation regarding the formation of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition government has come to an end. For the past few days, hectic parleys were on to form a coalition government in Maharashtra after alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP ended their 25-year-old tie and locked horns over CM’s post in Maharashtra. A beleaguered Shiv Sena negotiated with rival NCP and Congress to form an alliance government but it failed to bore fruit.
In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP needs the support of around 40 MLAs to prove its majority on the floor of the House. The BJP has 105 MLAs and the party claims it has garnered the support of 20 Independent MLAs. And, if we go by the reports, the breakaway faction led by Ajit Pawar has the numbers (20-22 MLAs). If all goes well in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar’s MLAs and Independents will help BJP pass the floor test easily.
Supreme Court to hear plea at 11:30 am on Sunday
Reports said Supreme Court will hear Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP's joint petition against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's role in political turmoil on Sunday at 11:30am. Congress has asked in its plea that what was the emergency that Maharashtra Governor revoked the President's role at 5 am in the morning and within the next a few hours conducted the oath ceremony without any prior notice.
NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena approch Supreme Court
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23, seeking urgent hearing tonight itself.
Jayant Patil beomes new NCP legislative party leader
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, after a meeting with his legislators, sacked Ajit Pawar who turned rebel today and took oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar would be replaced by Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil as NCP legislative party leader.
Ajit Pawar Sacked
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sacked Ajit Pawar from his post of Legislative party leader after he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP. Reports said Dilip Walse Patil would be the new NCP Legislative party leader. The official announcement would be made by Sharad Pawar shortly.
NCP asks Ajit Pawar to resign form Maharashtra Deputy CM post or face expulsion from party
Reports said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has asked Ajit Pawar to resign from Maharashtra Deputy CM post or face expulsion from the party. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence. Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar. Ajit Pawar is likely to attend the NCP meeting.
Ajit Pawar likely to attend NCP meeting, 43 NCP MLAs present during headcount: Reports
Reports said 56 Shiv Sena MLAs and 4 Independents are present in the meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is also conducting a headcount in which 43 NCP leaders are present. Eight rebel NCP leaders have been flown to Delhi. Reports said NCP leader Ajit Pawar will attend the NCP meeting today.
BJP workers celebrate success at party office in Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis assures stable govt for 5 years
Greeting BJP workers gathered outside state BJP office in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his party will provide a stable government in the state and the government formation was possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Modi hai toh mumkin hai). Jubilant BJP workers started celebrations after they got a surprise early on Saturday as Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy CM.
Sanjay Raut challenges BJP to pass floor test, says Ajit Pawar may return to NCP fold
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said of the 8 NCP MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar, 5 of them have come back. Challenging the BJP to prove its majority on the floor of the House, Raut said the MLAs were unaware about Ajit Pawar's hidden agenda and they were asked to sit in a car and taken to Raj Bhavan. The Shiv Sena leader also said they are in touch with Dhananjay Munde and there is a possibility that Ajit Pawar may come back to the NCP fold. Saamna newspaper will expose who blackmailed Ajit Pawar, he added.
Congress decides to shift its MLAs to Bhopal, vows to fight for right
Reports said the Congress has decided to shift its MLAs to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra. Congress leader Ahmed Patel said all the three (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) parties are together in this fight for right and he is confident that they will defeat the BJP in the trust vote. Patel also said that all Congress MLAs were present in Mumbai except the two leaders who had gone to their villages. At the same time, Patel made it clear that Congress has decided to fight this battle on both fronts - political and legal.
Maharashtra govt formation: Nitin Gadkari remembers his prediction on cricket and politics
Speaking on Maharashtra government formation, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said he had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics and now people can understand what he meant. On Friday, speaking at the inauguration of Agrovision, Gadkari had said that irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, BJP will get the work done in the interest of farmers.
Ramdas Athawale says Ajit Pawar will bring required number of MLAs to clear floor test
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the new government in Maharashtra needs 25 MLAs to prove the majority. He said he is pretty sure that Ajit Pawar will bring along with him the required number of MLAs to prove the majority on the floor of the house. The new government may have to prove the majority on the house floor scheduled to be held soon.
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says BJP had mandate of people in Maharashtra
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said BJP had the mandate to form the government in the state. Being a single largest party, BJP bagged 105 seats in state Assembly elections. He accused Shiv Sena of changing sides. Shiv Sena earlier contested elections with BJP later failed to come at a conclusion to form the government.
Congress leader Ahmad Patel says disappointed with NCP Ajit Pawar's decision
Congress leader Ahmed Patel has said the party is disappointed with the latest development that happened in Maharashtra. Patel denied that Congress delayed the formation of government in the state. It is worth to mention here that Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP had announced to forge an alliance for government formation on Friday.
Ajit Pawar might have misused signature of all MLAs: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra govt formation: Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of the NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with Governor BS Koshiyari.
Maharashtra: 10-11 NCP MLAs were present in Raj Bhavan, new NCP legislative party leader to be elected today, says Sharad Pawar
On being questioned if Ajit Pawar has done this fearing investigating agencies or not, Sharad Pawar said he had no idea about it, but he came to know that 10-11 MLAs were present in Raj Bhavan and out of those, 3 were sitting with him in the press conference. Pawar also made it clear that a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected in Mumbai at 4 pm. Speaking about the entire development, NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane said Ajit Pawar had called him to discuss something and from there he was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. Before anybody could understand the oath ceremony was complete, he rushed to Sharad Pawar and told him that he was with Sharad Pawar and NCP, not Ajit Pawar.
Sharad Pawar says action must be taken against Ajit Pawar, warns of legal action against rebel NCP MLAs
Speaking at the NCP-Shiv Sena press conference in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar made it clear that all the NCP MLAs, who are supporting the BJP govt in Maharashtra, must know that there is an anti-defection law and the possibility of them losing their assembly membership is high. Pawar said Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline and no NCP leader or worker supports the NCP-BJP government. The NCP veteran also made it clear that action must be taken against Ajit Pawar as per the procedure.
Fadnavis won't be able to prove majority, only Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance will form govt in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is sure Governor BS Koshiyari has given the BJP time to prove its majority on the floor of the House, but they won't be able to do it. Pawar also exuded confidence that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance will form government in Maharashtra as they had decided earlier.
From here onwards, elections not needed in country: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Expressing his dissatisfaction over the recent political development in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said from here onwards, elections are not needed in the country because the ruling BJP is playing a new game after the EVM khel. Thackeray also didn't forget to cite the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and how he dealt with his enemies when he was attacked from behind.
Came to know about govt formation in Maharashtra from a party colleague at 6.45 am: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar was completely awestruck to learn about the government formation in Maharashtra. A beleaguered Pawar said he came to know about the political development after a party colleague informed him at 6.45 am over phone that hey have been brought to Raj Bhavan. Pawar was also surprised to witness that the efficiency of the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra has increased beyond imagination.
BJP leaders to meet at 2:30 pm in Mumbai
BJP leaders are also meeting at party's state office in Mumbai at 2.30 pm. The BJP on Saturday formed government in Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar who also took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM for the second consecutive term.
Sharad Pawar says 156 MLAs supported Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance, no idea how many NCP MLAs support Ajit Pawar
Addressing reporters in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP doesn't have the required numbers to pass the floor test in Maharashtra. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance had the support of 156 MLA and he is still unaware how many NCP MLAs are supporting Ajit Pawar, Pawar added. The veteran NCP leader said Ajit Pawar took the decision in personal capacity to support the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP in Maharashtra.
Many Shiv Sena MLAs are frustrated with Sanjay Raut: Girish Mahajan
BJP leader Girish Mahajan said his party will prove its majority with support of over 170 MLAs. Ajit Pawar has given a letter to Governor BS Koshiyari about support of his MLAs and as he is legislative party leader of NCP, which means all NCP MLAs have supported the BJP. Another BJP leader Girish Mahajan said verbal diarrhoea will be the right phrase to use for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Even many Shiv Sena MLAs are frustrated with him and they may also think of going with the BJP, he added.
Not happy with latest political development in Maharashtra: Sanjay Nirupam
The Congress party has called an urgent meeting at the party office in Mumbai. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will remain present in the meeting, reports said. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said he is not happy with today's developments contrary to the people's belief. Appealing to Sonia Gandhi to dissolve Congress Working Committee, Nirupam said Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this entire event because the decision to form an alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake.
BJP working president JP Nadda congratulates people of Maharashtra, Nagpur BJP workers celebrate success
Congratulating the people of Maharashtra, BJP working president, JP Nadda in Ahmedabad said a stable government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis has been formed which is a sign of a mature democracy. On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Nagpur celebrated after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the second time.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar gave his assent to Ajit Pawar to join hands with Devendra Fadnavis: Sources
Sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was part of discussions for Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government formation and he gave his assent to Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar is the leader of Parliamentary board of NCP and no decision of the party is taken without Sharad Pawar's assent. However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said this is not NCP's decision and the party does not have Sharad Pawar's support.
Congress's Sanjay Nirupam expresses disappointment over political developments in Maharashtra, calls alliance with Shiv Sena a mistake
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on political governments in Maharashtra said Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this adding that alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake. He appealed to Sonia Gandhi to dissolve Congress Working Committee.
Amit Shah congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; Fadnavis thanks Pawar
BJP president and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. Expressing his gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Pawar took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra and come together with the BJP. Fadnavis said he staked claim to form the government after some other leaders also supported the BJP in Maharashtra.
PM Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. The Prime Minister said he is confident the two leaders will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra needed stable govt, not khichdi government: Devendra Fadnavis
After taking oath as Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar said he and Devendra Fadnavis decided to form a stable government in Maharashtra because no party was able to form a government while the state was facing many problems including farmer issues. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people had given the BJP a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results were declared. As a result, President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra. The state needed a stable govt, not a khichdi government, he added.
Not Uddhav Thackeray but Devendra Fadnavis is the new Maharashtra Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath of office and secrecy to both Fadnavis and Pawar on Friday night.