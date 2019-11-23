Maharashtra govt formation Live updates: In an unprecedented turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term while NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajith Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra on Friday night. With this overnight political development, the speculation regarding the formation of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition government has come to an end. For the past few days, hectic parleys were on to form a coalition government in Maharashtra after alliance partners Shiv Sena and BJP ended their 25-year-old tie and locked horns over CM’s post in Maharashtra. A beleaguered Shiv Sena negotiated with rival NCP and Congress to form an alliance government but it failed to bore fruit.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP needs the support of around 40 MLAs to prove its majority on the floor of the House. The BJP has 105 MLAs and the party claims it has garnered the support of 20 Independent MLAs. And, if we go by the reports, the breakaway faction led by Ajit Pawar has the numbers (20-22 MLAs). If all goes well in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar’s MLAs and Independents will help BJP pass the floor test easily.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

