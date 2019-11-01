Maharashtra govt formation: It has been over a week since the Maharastra assembly election results were announced, but no party has staked a claim to form the government. Despite the BJP-Shiv Sena pre-poll alliance easily crossing the half-way mark, they have been involved in taking digs at each other. Now, the reports said that Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) is ready to look for options.

Though the NCP had stated that they would not make government, thereby, would sit in opposition along with the Congress. However, Nawab Malik, the NCP spokesperson, Friday made it clear in case the BJP-Shiv Sena failed to form the government in the state, they would make efforts to do so. He did not divulge more details about how would NCP do it.

Reports said that the Congress seems to be divided over joining hands with the opponent — Shiv Sena. However, as they say, nothing cab one ruled out in politics, it would be interesting to see who would become the chief minister. If one goes by the numbers, the magic number is 145 in the 288 assemblies.

The recently-concluded polls gave BJP 105, Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54), Congress (44) and other seats went in the kitty of smaller parties and independents. If the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress join hands, they can easily form the government with 154 seats, nine more than the majority mark.

The coalition partners have failed to break the deadlock. It all started on the day of poll results when Shiv Sena demanded 50:50 formula which included rotational chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray’s party wants his son Aaditya Thackeray to be made as to the CM. He is the first among Thackeray fans to contents and wins elections. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made it clear that no compromise will be made on the CM’s post, claiming his party can form the government without the BJP.

