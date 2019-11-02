Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leader and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said implementation of President's rule in the sate can be seen as a threat to the elected MLAs (democracy) if there is a delay in government formation in a state and a minister from the ruling party advocates in favour of the rule.

Maharashtra govt formation: The ongoing political slugfest between the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena intensified on Saturday over the implementation of President’s rule in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena, through an editorial in Saamna, warned the BJP to desist itself from implementing the president’s rule or any misuse of power. The editorial said the President’s Rule threat issued by Sudhir Mungantiwar is undemocratic and unconstitutional and an insult to the mandate given by the people of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the issue, Shiv Sena leader and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said implementation of President’s rule in the sate can be seen as a threat to the elected MLAs (democracy) if there is a delay in formation of government in a state and a minister from the ruling party advocated in favour of the rule. On being questioned about his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, Raut said the kind of situation that is prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except Shiv Sena and BJP.

Currently, the fate of government formation on Maharashtra hangs in balance as both the BJP and the Shiv Sena sound defiant over a 50-50 seat-sharing formula for the CM’s seat. While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reminded the BJP on the agreement of the 50:50 formula, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that no such agreement was agreed upon between the two allies before the state assembly elections in 2019.

Sanjay Raut’s meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in South Mumbai on Thursday triggered speculations that both the parties are joining hands to form an alternative government in the state. However, clarifying the possible Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said he had only come to wish Pawar on the occasion of Diwali and they discussed the ongoing politics in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik on Friday, the NCP veteran said the people of Maharashtra have asked the NCP to sit in the Opposition and the party will obey their order. Pawar also termed the power tussle between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena “childish”.

