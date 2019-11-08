Maharashtra govt formation: Tweeting a few lines from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poem, Raut said in this hour of acid test, the Shiv Sena will neither retreat nor beg for mercy but keep fighting like epic hero Arjuna

Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday taunted ally BJP over its claim to form government in Maharashtra in 15 days. Sanjay Raut, who yesterday claimed that the CM would be from Shiv Sena, challenged the saffron party to prove its majority on the floor of the House in a month, not just in 15 days. Raut attacked the BJP through a tweet. Tweeting a few lines from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem, Sanjay Raut tried his best to send a message to the saffron party.

Raut said in this hour of acid test, the Shiv Sena will neither retreat nor beg for mercy but keep fighting like Arjuna. The executive editor of Dainik Saamana and Rajya Sabha member also warned the imposition of the President’s rule in Maharashtra will be disrespect to people of the state. Through this tweet, Raut has also tried to show the BJP that Shiv Sena is following the path of Atalji and there is no scope for the party to escape the political battle.

Criticizing the current state leadership in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said there is no need for any arbitration between BJP and Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray is demanding for two-and-a-half-year of Chief Minister.

Following the declaration of Assembly election results in Maharashtra on October 21, Raut has been consistently criticizing the BJP for not adhering to its promise on 50:50 formula on government formation. Devendra Fadnavis will resign as Chief Minister as the term of the 8th Assembly of the state is coming to an end.

Now a question mark has been put on the role of the governor who will play a key role in Maharashtra government formation. It will be important to see which party the Governor will invite to establish power. Currently, Shiv Sena has kept its MLAs at Rangsarada Hall in Mumbai fearing poaching by the BJP ahead of the floor test.

On the other hand, NCP president Sharad Pawar has asked the Shiv Sena where will it get the required majority to form its own government in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App