Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Maharashtra government withdrew its consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena government on Wednesday issued the order which stated that it was withdrawing the general consent to probe cases in the state from the CBI.

The order issued on Wednesday by the Maharashtra government, however, will not affect investigation on the ongoing cases by the Central probe agency in the state.

“The Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment vide government order, Home Department, dated February 22, 1989 as also by any other instrument issued by the government of Maharashtra,” the order issued by Deputy Secretary to government, Kailas Gaikwad read.

With this, the CBI will now have to take permission from the state government to investigate on a case-to-case basis in Maharashtra. Earlier, three non-BJP-ruled states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal – had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

