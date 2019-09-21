CEC Sunil Arora announces Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly election dates: Appealing to political parties to avoid use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns, CEC Sunil Arora said special security arrangements will be made for left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra.

CEC Sunil Arora announces Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly election dates: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday said Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 while results will be declared on October 24, 2019. The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 members while the Haryana Assembly comprises of 90-members.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the ruling BJP enjoys a majority with 47 MLAs and the support of five independents, while the Congress has 17 and others 9 MLAs. In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP enjoys a majority with 122 MLAs, Shiv Sena 63, Congress 42, NCP 41 AND others 20 MLAs. Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters while Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters, the CEC said.

Here is the schedule of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

September 27: Issue of notification

October 4: Last date of nomination

October 4: Scrutiny of nominations

October 7: Last date of withdrawal of candidature

October 21: Voting/ Polling

October 24: Counting of votes/ Declaration of results

The Model Code of conduct will be effective following which involvement in any malpractice would lead to strict action against the concerned party or person. In 2014, elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were announced on September 12 and took place on October 15. Reportedly, both the states are expected to go to polls election on October 27 this year.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora briefs media on Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly elections:

#WATCH Election Commision briefs media on Maharashtra & Haryana state Assembly elections https://t.co/dNLVpeI2aw — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

As far as Maharashtra is concerned, Shiv Sena has already begun its campaign and the fact that several Nationalist Congress Party workers have joined hands with Sena is certainly an add-on which will eventually expand its outreach programme.

Last month Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Maha Jan Adesh Yatra rally began party’s outreach programme despite resistance by the NCP workers who raised slogans throughout. Fadnavis, on the other hand, urged them not to disrupt his rallies. He asserted that any rally by the NCP workers in his constituency won’t be disrupted by the BJP and told Sharad Pawar’s party workers to do the same and maintain decorum.

As far as Congress is concerned, it has landed in a seat-sharing arrangement with the NCP after Pawar met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi following which the two decided to go for an equal seat-sharing arrangement. Meanwhile, the BJP and Sena have resolved differences over seat-sharing and will be contesting together.

The state of Haryana which is ruled by BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar has anti-incumbency which may do wonders for the Congress which has been out of power for the past two terms.

