Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: The ruling BJP at the Centre is busy patting itself on the back for ticking off key promises on its checklist including abrogation of Article 370, Ram Temple and perhaps even bringing in a Uniform Civil Code, but it now needs to focus on some equally bold, big-ticket reforms on the economy.

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) abysmal performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections 2019 points a chink in the ruling party’s armour. Due to poor selection of poll issues and candidates, the saffron party failed to get a majority in the two states as predicted by the party leaders and exit polls. The NDA government’s tall claims on Article 370 and other issues also failed to translate into votes. The election results proved the Bharatiya Janata Party needs to focus on local issues, not national issues.

Here are the key takeaways from Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections 2019:

1. The Modi Juggernaut is not unstoppable. When given a viable opposition choice the voters do tend to weigh their options and don’t blindly push the Lotus on the EVMs.

2. Nationalism and slogans like ‘aadhi roti khayenge, mandir pehle banaayenge‘ (building the temple is more important than filling our stomachs) can whip up a mass hysteria that works well in a national election but closer home, in local battles, it’s everyday issues of roti, kapda, makaan that dominate.

3. The BJP is busy patting itself on the back for ticking off key promises on its checklist: Abrogation of Article 370, Building the Ram Janambhoomi Temple and perhaps even bringing in a Uniform Civil Code, but it now needs to focus on some equally bold, big-ticket reforms on the economy.

PS: Undoing the Budget Press Conference by Press Conference is not a ticket to ride. It merely reserves your seat.

4. Smugness doesn’t pay – This is a message for the leadership of both the parties for it wasn’t just the BJP that thought it had the election in the bag. The Congress (ie Team Rahul part of the Congress) too was simply waiting for the Old Guard as represented by Bhupinder Singh Hooda to trip. Once he did, then that would only pave the way for a return to Rahul for clearly replacing him did little good. Well, we all know how that turned out for if anything Rahul is now being blamed as having been a roadblock in Hooda’s elevation – a delay that cost the Congress the election.

PS: Sonia Gandhi may not have addressed a rally but she did make two trips to Tihar to meet both P Chidambaram and later DK Shivakumar sending out a signal that the party stands by its people.

For the BJP too, videos of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ticking off businessmen offering suggestions on GST went viral on social media sending a wrong message to the business community right on Diwali eve. That couldn’t have helped.

5. The Congress can look beyond the Gandhis – With the Gandhis’ visibly missing from the Maharashtra and Haryana campaigns it’s now clear that the trio are not quite the star campaigners they were billed out to be. (Rahul did address 5 rallies in Maharashtra and two in Haryana but there was a little clamour for him to address any more rallies). With Sonia Gandhi in place only as an interim arrangement, the Congress can still go in for presidential elections where they field ‘actual’ candidates instead of dummies to prop up Rahul once again.

The writer is Senior Executive Editor at iTV Network, New Delhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App