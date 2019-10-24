Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2019: Results to be announced today and the counting starts at 8 am. BJP looks to continue its winning streak in both the states.

Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results will be announced today. As most of the exit polls predict massive victory for the BJP. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to win 200 plus out of 288 seats in the state. While the NCP-Congress likely to get 60 plus seats. The most important factor behind the NCP-Congress debacle is because of the latest developments in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar were dragged into bank frauds by ED. While Congress remains out of point after the party changed the entire leadership in the state unit.

In Haryana, the exit polls predict BJP likely to score 60 plus and Congress just 15 seats out of 90 seats. The other parties including Indian National Lok Dal, Jannayak Janata Party, and Shiromani Akali Dal also tried their luck in the Assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in both states showed some low percentage as compared to the last Assembly elections held in 2014. In Maharashtra, it was registered around 60.05 percent down from 63.08 percent in 2014 while as in Haryana it showed 65 percent, down from 76.54 percent in the previous one.

During the campaigning, BJP’s central theme was revocation of Article 370 decision, and even PM Narendra Modi asserted that his government will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana as it belongs to the country.

Also Read: BJP set to retain power in Maharashtra, Haryana with a landslide, predict poll of polls

In Maharashtra, the theme was mostly Article 370 abrogation decision. There was no water topic during the campaign as the state government has miserably failed to restore water to the farmers. The villagers have to travel miles to fetch water for daily uses.

Time: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the result is likely to be declared by 5 pm, maybe by late evening.

Also Read: Buoyant BJP, weary Congress battle it out in Maharashtra, Haryana assembly election

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App