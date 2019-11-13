Amit Shah told the media that BJP doesn't want re-elections in Maharashtra. This is wrong to say that Governor Koshiyari has been working on BJP's behest, doors to form the government are open, party with mandate may approach the Governor.

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave a green signal to Centre’s recommendation to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah came in front and said party with mandate should claim the stake to form the government. He refuted allegations on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari of working on BJP’s behest and said every option is open if someone has the mandate. Governor hasn’t denied the chance to form the government to anyone.

Results for Maharashtra assembly elections 20019 were announced on October 24, Amit Shah said no state was given 18 days time to form the government. Governor Koshiyari invited BJP, NCP and Congress only after assembly tenure ended on November 9. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim to form the government during that time. It is wrong to say that the President’s rule was imposed on Centre’s directions as it harmed BJP the most. His party has to lose Devendra Fadnavis-led caretaker government, Amit Shah said.

Slamming Shiv Sena’s lawyers Kapil Sibal, he said senior lawyer like Mr Sibal has been putting forth childish arguments.

#WATCH Amit Shah to ANI on collapse of alliance with Shiv Sena: Before elections PM&I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us. pic.twitter.com/vb8XB4okI4 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Lashing out at its former ally partner Shiv Sena, BJP chief that before elections he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said it many times in public that if BJP-Shiv Sena returns to power then Devendra Fadnavis would be Chief Minister. Before elections, no objected on it but after the election results were announced, Shiv Sena come up with new demands which were not acceptable. Shiv Sena was demanding 50:50 powersharing including the chief minister’s post.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats. It’s before elections ally partner Shiv Sena won 58 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress won 56 and 44 seats.

