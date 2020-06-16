Though the late-actor's post-mortem report has confirmed suicide, Deshmukh went on to Twitter promising investigation in clinical depression as a cause of Rajput's death.

Citing media reports claiming that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police will also probe this angle.

Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that though post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, the depression angle too will be probed.

“While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too,” tweeted Deshmukh.

Read also: Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Forensic team arrives at actor’s residence after family suspects foul play

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Read also: Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Last rites of MS Dhoni actor performed in Mumbai

Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, police said.

The provisional post mortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

The young actor’s last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai’s Vile Parle amid heavy downpours.

Read also: Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle seeks police investigation on cause of death, says there seems to be a conspiracy

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App