Maharashtra 17th Lok Sabha election results: Complete list of winners; BJP’s Nitin Gadkari, NCP’s Supriya Sule key contenders

Among the few states that can make or break any coalition in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is Maharashtra. With 48 seats, Maharashtra has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats in a state after Uttar Pradesh (80). The BJP and the Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively. The BJP which had been a minor partner in the last Lok Sabha election has turned the tables on the Shiv Sena. The BJP rules the state. On the other side, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting on 26 and 22 seats. But the Congress has made room for a seat each to the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi from its 26 quotas. Similarly, the NCP has adjusted the Yuva Swabhiman Party and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in its 22.

Among the prominent candidates, this year are BJP’s Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, NCP’s Supriya Sule from Baramati, a seat long held by her father, Sharad Pawar, who is not contesting this election, NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth is contesting from Maval. Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan of the Congress is contesting from Nanded as is Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

