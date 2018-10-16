Pestered for sex by woman colleague, Maharashtra man kills self: In a shocking development emerging from Maharashtra, a man who was said to be working at a hospital committed suicide after being pestered by a woman colleague for sexual relationship. After being continuously harassed by the woman, the man hung himself on Sunday and named the lady in a suicide note.

While on the one side women are coming out to name and shame their sexual abusers in #MeToo movement, a man from Mumbai committed suicide after being continuously harassed by a women who had been insisting him for sexual relationship. As per reports, the deceased who was later identified as, Sachin Mitkari, was married to a woman and was working in a hospital at Parbhani. As per police reports, the accused woman knew that Sachin was married but still kept asking for a sexual relationship. After facing continuous harassment, Sachin committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room. He left behind a suicide note where he accused the woman for pestering him for sex.

As per reports, the victim was working with a woman at the hospital who was forcing to have a sexual relationship with her. Harassed by the woman’s persistent demands, Sachin killed himself on Sunday. He left behind a suicide letter where he had accused the woman. As per reports, the police have collected the note and are said to be interrogating the woman who is accused of pestering Sachin for sex.

Reports suggest that Sachin’s death was highlighted after the neighbours didn’t notice any movement from his room. later, when the neighbour entered his room, they found him hanging from the ceiling for his room.

After noticing Sachin’s body, the locals alerted the police who later sent his body for post-mortem. The matter has been registered at Parbhani police station which is said to be some 500 kilometers from Maharashtra’s Mumbai. In the suicide note left behind, the accused stated that the woman was threatening to file a defamation case against him if he denied her sexual advancements.

