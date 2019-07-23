Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning. Several fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. On Monday, a fire broke out in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) nine-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra.

Similarly, a fire broke out in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) nine-storey building in Mumbai’s Bandra on Monday. As many as 84 people were rescued. The flames were confined to the third and fourth floor. The fire officials categorized it as as a Level-4 fire. It was for the first time that a robot was deployed in a firefighting mechanism.

