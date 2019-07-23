Maharashtra: A massive fire has broken out at a chemical godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. The fire fighting operation is underway. Several fire tenders have been pressed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
Similarly, a fire broke out in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) nine-storey building in Mumbai’s Bandra on Monday. As many as 84 people were rescued. The flames were confined to the third and fourth floor. The fire officials categorized it as as a Level-4 fire. It was for the first time that a robot was deployed in a firefighting mechanism.