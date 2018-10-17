The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday booked 4 Army personnel for raping a 34-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman at a military hospital in Pune 3 years ago. Now, besides the Pune Police, the army too is conducting a probe into the matter. As per reports, a court of inquiry has also been initiated into the matter.

The woman in her complaint said that she was on night duty when she was raped by one of the accused, then when she narrated the incident to another personnel, he too sought sexual favours from her

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday booked 4 Army personnel for raping a 34-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman at a military hospital in Pune 3 years ago. The woman, in her statement, alleged that she was raped between January and June 2015 by 4 personnel who also worked at the hospital at that time.

The woman in her complaint said that she was on night duty when she was raped by one of the accused, then when she narrated the incident to another personnel, he too sought sexual favours from her by threatening her to make the message viral and allegedly raped her.

A few days after this incident, 2 more personnel approached her and took advantage of her on the after blackmailing her.

The woman finally approached an NGO in Indore earlier this year which subsequently informed the police. The Indore police then forwarded the case to Pune police, where a case against the 4 accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) was registered.

Four Army personnel posted at Pune's Khadki Military hospital booked for molesting & raping a speech-impaired woman in the hospital premises. The woman filed complaint in Indore with the help on an NGO & the letter was sent regarding it to Defence Minister and Army Chief. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

The case has come to light when several women have come out to speak against sexual harassment at workplace. Several bigwigs have been named in the ongoing #MeToo movement including Junior External Affairs minister MJ Akbar, who resigned earlier in the afternoon.

The movement that kicked-off after Tanushree Dutta called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for his misconduct has now snowballed into a major campaign against sexual harassment.

