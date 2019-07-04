Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane arrested for attacking a government officer. Prakash Shedekar, who is a deputy engineer working for National Highway Authority of India allegedly assaulted by Nitesh Rane and his supporters.

Maharashtra MLA Nitish Rane was caught on camera on Thursday assaulting a government official with mud and slime on a highway near Mumbai. Prakash Shedekar, who is a deputy engineer working for National Highway Authority of India allegedly attacked by Rane and his supporters near the town of Kankavali. The Maharashtra MLA poured a bucket of slime over the government official and tied him to the pillar of a bridge.

Rane has been arrested by Maharashtra Police hours after the incident under several sections of CrPC and IPC for assaulting and rioting a government official and also under sections of Maharashtra Damage to Public Property Act, 1955. Rane will be introduced in the Kankavali court tomorrow.

According to sources, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Thursday with the support of the mayor of the town Kankavli Samir Malvade, Deputy mayor Babu Gaikwad and other officials from the town’s municipal corporation. Maharashtra Police have arrested Rane along with few of his supporters from Swabhmaan Sangathna.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Rane and his supporters could be seen verbally reprimanded the engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali. Rane and his supporters then poured a bucket of mud and slime on the engineer, accusing him of slack in work.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

The incident comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled up Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for beating up a municipal officer with a cricket bat.

Nitish Rane is the son of the former chief minister and veteran politician Narayan Rane. Nitish Rane is a repeat offender. In 2017, he threw a fish at a government official during a meeting. Rane is an MLA from Kankavli Vidhansabha constituency. He is also the head of an NGO organization ‘Swabhman Sanghatana’.

