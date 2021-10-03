As per the visuals, the son of popular Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, was taken for medical examination by the NCB.

Hours after a team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa, three of the eight detained persons in connection with the raid were taken for the medical test by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As per the visuals, the son of popular Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, was taken for medical examination by the NCB. The three people were brought back to the NCB office after the medical check-up.

Earlier today, eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.