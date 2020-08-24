PCC has said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president and in case she refuses the request, former party president Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over as AICC president.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president and in case she refuses the request, former party president Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

In a statement, Maharashtra PCC said that a resolution has been passed in a meeting of senior Congress leaders held on Sunday. The statement proposed Balasaheb Thorat, President, Maharashtra PCC and seconded by Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra’ Public Works Department read that the senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra had unanimously resolved that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president as it is only because of her leadership that their party came in power, she had made several sacrifices to rebuild the party and was still very actively involved in all the decisions pertaining to the party.

It read that Sonia ji took over the party out of compulsion by Congress workers and leaders, after taking charge, she got the Congress in power and in spite of the requests from the all elected MP’s to take up the Prime Minister’s role, she refused and handed it to Manmohan Singh ji, an eminent economist and a very able senior leader. It read that even now, they desire that she should lead the party in the future as well.

The statement added that, in case, Sonia Gandhi ji refused otheir request they would seek Rahul Gandhi ji to immediately take over as AICC president, under his dynamic leadership, the Congress party would regain the confidence and faith of the public of this country and his valuable leadership would help party workers strengthen the organization. It read that not only the Congress party but the entire country needed Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership.

An internal dispute had emerged regarding “leadership” issues in the party after several senior Congress leaders reportedly have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party’s condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party’s interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully.

