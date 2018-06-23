The Maharashtra government made the use of plastic waste mandatory for tarrying the roads. To reduce the plastic waste that is likely to increase after the plastic ban, the Maharashtra government took the decision to tackle the above problem. The state government has issued a notification on March 23, according to which, the use of plastic for different purposes will be completely banned in the state.

After banning the use of plastic in Maharashtra to fight pollution, the state government has also been taking necessary actions to address the problem of waste plastic. The state government has observed that the waste plastic is likely to mount up following its ban that came into effect on Saturday, June 23. In a bid to reduce the problem of waste plastic, the Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to use the waste plastic in all road construction and repair works. The state government said that move is required to remove the plastic waste to reduce damage to the environment and ensured that better quality of roads at lesser prices can be constructed with the help of plastic.

Reports said that the government’s order will also speed the accumulation of plastic that is of no use and will be used for a better purpose. The directions to use the plastic waste has been given by a government resolution (GR), who ensured that it is better to use the discarded plastic for tarring of roads following a successful experiment.

In a notification on March 23, the state government banned the manufacturing, use, storage and sale of Plastic. As per the notification, the first time offenders will be facing a fine of Rs 5,000 while the second time offenders will have to pay Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, after consulting with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the GR said that they have come to the conclusion to use the plastic for asphalting works as the roads made up of it are quite cheaper and of better quality.

The GR also said that the roads made up of the waste plastic will be observed and go under a quality test every three months. The reports of the quality test will also be submitted to the state government every year.

