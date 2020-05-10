Maharashtra police shares figures, 786 personnel infected, 7 died due to coronavirus. Police also revealed that they have received more than 82,000 calls related to COVID-19 so far.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): 786 personnel from the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to the department on Sunday. According to a release by the Maharashtra Police, the total COVID-19 cases include 88 officers and 698 other personnel. Out of these, 13 officers and 63 other ranks have recovered from the infection so far.

The active number of COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police stood at 703, with seven deaths occurring due to the infection so far. The statement added that there have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 732 accused have been arrested for the same.

The police department also said that it has attended to 87,893 calls on dial 100 so far which were related to COVID-19. According to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra government, the state has so far 20,228 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making it the worst affected state by the infection. Mumbai with 12,864 cases has more than half of the total cases in the state.

Maharashtra has become the major hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak. Now the coronawarriors have been facing the effect of the virus in a large amount in Maharashtra. Maharashtra police shared the latest data of the infected personnel and deaths.

