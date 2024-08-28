Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Maharashtra Police Detain Three in Connection With Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Nursing Student

In Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, police have detained three individuals in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old nursing student.

In Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, police have detained three individuals in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old nursing student. The arrests were made following the recording of the survivor’s statement, although the identities of the detainees have not been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

What happened?

The alleged incident occurred when the woman was traveling from Devrukh town to Ratnagiri city early in the morning. According to her account, she was raped by an unidentified autorickshaw driver in a forested area. The woman reported that the auto driver gave her spiked water, causing her to lose consciousness.

Upon regaining her senses, the woman found herself in a forest near Champak Maidan on the outskirts of Ratnagiri City, with her personal belongings scattered around her. She managed to contact her sister via mobile phone to recount her ordeal and then made her way to her rented accommodation in Ratnagiri, where she is studying nursing.

Following the incident, she was taken to the district civil hospital, where the police were informed. A female police officer of the Additional Superintendent of Police rank personally interviewed the survivor. Based on her complaint, a case of rape was registered against the unidentified autorickshaw driver at the Ratnagiri city police station.

Police response

In response to the case, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of an inspector and ten officials. However, discrepancies have been noted in the victim’s statements. Initially, she claimed that the driver had laced her drinking water with sedatives. Later, she revised her statement, alleging that the driver used a spray to induce unconsciousness.

