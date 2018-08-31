Facing anger over the arrest of 5 rights activists, Maharashtra Police on Friday claimed that their arrest was the outcome of the evidences that established that they had links with Maoists. The police further claimed that letters exchanged between arrested activists spoke of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident to end Modi Raj.

Amid controversy over the arrest of 5 rights activists in sweeping raids across India, Maharashtra Police addressed a press conference on Bhima Koregaon case on Friday. Maharashtra Police ADG Param Bir Singh said that they were confident that clear links have been established then only they moved to take action against these people, in different cities, adding that evidence clearly establishes their roles with Maoists. Maharashtra Police top cop also claimed foreign links in the case, saying that arms were procured from foreign countries, adding that Russian and Chinese arms were used by the Maoists. The letters seized during raids mention Russian explosives, claimed police during a press conference on the matter.

The police added that they are still investigating Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid and both are still suspects and can be called for questioning anytime. Maharashtra Police ADG also said that the letters also revealed a plot to disrupt the current government.

While defending his teams’ actions, the investigation revealed that a big controversy was being plotted by Maoist organisations. While claiming that a terrorist organisation was also involved, the police said the accused were helping them to take their goals forward.

Days ago, five prominent rights activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonsalves – were arrested by Pune Police in sweepings raids across the country, claiming that they have a direct connection with Maoists.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition against Pune Police action ordered that all rights activists be put under house arrest till September 6. The Supreme Court further said dissent is the safety valve of democracy, adding that if you don’t allow the safety valve pressure cooker will burst.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More