A Maharashtra police officer on Saturday was booked for allegedly raping a 23-year old woman in Thane district. According to reports, the woman wanted to withdraw her complaint of rape which she had filed against a friend of hers when the police officer took her to a guest-house in Kalyan town and raped her.

The victim had lodged a complaint of rape with police in Mumbai which was then transferred to Shanti Nagar Police Station in Bhiwandi in the Thane district. Sub-Inspector Rohan Gonjari of Shanti Nagar station was assigned to the case. And now the woman had told SI Gonjari that she wished to withdraw the complaint as she was friends with the accused.

Gonjari assured her that her friend will be released and asked her to meet him. According to reports, he then he took her to a guest house in Kalyan and raped her. Gonjari has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and IPC 506 (criminal intimidation). However, he’s yet to be arrested. Further investigations are currently underway and the validity of claims is being ascertained.

In a separate incident from Mumbai, a doctor was booked for harassing his wife and having another wife, without giving divorce to the first.

According to reports, the doctor belongs to a different community and the first wife had converted to marry him in 2005. However, the doctor re-married and forced her first wife to stay with the second. It was when he started physically abused her and demanded money that he approached the police.

