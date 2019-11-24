Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have moved their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching from BJP. Reports said NCP has shifted its MLAs to a Renaissance hotel in Mumbai while the Congress shifted their MLAs to JW Marriott to keep the MLA flock together. Earlier, just after the results, Congress MLAs were taken to Jaipur.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn as the CM and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Ajit Pawar was removed from the position of NCP legislative party leader by Saturday evening and was replaced by Jayant Patil, another senior leader. The political drama continued till late Saturday evening as Shiv Sena Congress and the NCP filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state. The apex court is scheduled to hear the joint plea of Sena, Congress, and NCP at 11.30 am today.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App