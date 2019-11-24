Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have moved their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching from BJP. Reports said NCP has shifted its MLAs to a Renaissance hotel in Mumbai while the Congress shifted their MLAs to JW Marriott to keep the MLA flock together. Earlier, just after the results, Congress MLAs were taken to Jaipur.
On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn as the CM and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Ajit Pawar was removed from the position of NCP legislative party leader by Saturday evening and was replaced by Jayant Patil, another senior leader. The political drama continued till late Saturday evening as Shiv Sena Congress and the NCP filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state. The apex court is scheduled to hear the joint plea of Sena, Congress, and NCP at 11.30 am today.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Congress leader Ashok Chavan meets Sharad Pawar, assures him support of Congress MLAs
Congress leader Ashok Chavan said Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress have the numbers to form the government. He said the MLAs who were led astray have come back into the party fold. He assured NCP chief Sharad Pawar that all 44 Congress MLAs are safe at the right place. Congress has shifted MLAs to JW Marriott in Mumbai.
NCP leader Nawab Malik says party MLAs, who attended oath-taking, will be back by evening
NCP leader Nawab Malik said all the MLAs of the party will come back to fold by evening today. He demanded the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis, by saying that he will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House. He said efforts are being made to get Ajit Pawar back into the party fold.
Nawab Malik, NCP: Ajit Pawar has committed a mistake. Efforts are being made since yesterday to make him understand, he has not given any indication so far. It will be better if he realises his mistake. #Maharashtra https://t.co/HtC5gtjpgF— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019
Pawar family trying to get Ajit Pawar back in NCP fold, says report
Reports said the Pawar family is trying to get Ajit Pawar back in NCP fold. The family is pushing him to resign as Dy CM. Ajit Pawar on Saturday took the oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra after forging an alliance with the BJP. The move was criticized by his sister Supriya Sule who termed it party and family spilt.
Newly-appointed NCP's legislative party leader Jayant Patil meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
The newly-appointed NCP's legislative party leader Jayant Patil has reached Rajbhawan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to handover him the letter as he is the new legislative party leader of NCP. On Saturday evening, Sharad Pawar removed Ajit Pawar from the post.
Sanjay Raut says NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena have 165 MLAs
Sanjay Raut accused BJP of using CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and Police to gain the support of MLAs for government formation. He said these four main departments are the party workers of BJP. He also accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to work for BJP. He said the game has ended now.
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and Police are the four main party workers of BJP. Present Governor is also their worker. But BJP has got trapped in their own game now. It's beginning of their end. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qvx0Ga0awm— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019