Maharashtra political crisis: Jayant Patil who was appointed as NCP's legislative party leader after Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and was made Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' deputy, on Monday hit out at the BJP, saying the newly-formed government will not last long.

Maharashtra political crisis: Jayant Patil, who replaced Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the Nationalist Congress Pary’s legislature party leader on Monday harshly criticized the newly-formed the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Patil said that the government which was formed at night after Ajit’s support to the BJP will cease to be at night.

He also comes down heavily on Fadnavis and Ajit, saying the only duo was in the government and they will divide the portfolio among themselves, referring to the late-night meeting between the two. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will begin the hearing today. The apex court had asked the Centre to present Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter inviting the saffron party to form a government.

The Supreme Court hearing came a day after Fadnavis and Ajit took oath as the chief minister and the deputy chief minister respectively. The top court did not order for immediate floor test as requested by the Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP. All the three parties have shifted their lawmakers’ ti different hotels to save them from alleged poaching attempts of the BJP.

After Ajit joined hands with the BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar striped junior Pawar as legislature party leader. Though Ajit has maintained that he was still in the NCP and his uncle always remains his leader. But his joining of the BJP has stunned Pawar.

Right from October 24, the day when Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced, the state has witnessed many twists. First, the relations between the BJP and the Shiv Sena strained over the power-sharing. It was followed by Governor Koshyari inviting the BJP to form the government in 48 hours. He also sent invitations to the Shiv Sena and the NCP but were given 24 hours each.

Koshayri went ahead and recommended President’s rule. After that new alliance, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP was formed. The trio decided to form the government with Uddhav Thackeray leading from the front on last Friday, a day before the BJP with the support of Ajit formed the government.

