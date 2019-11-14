Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the talks with the Congress-NCP combine are still in progress and no deal was signed yet. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party held a meeting to discuss the political crisis in the state.

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena on Thursday clarified that they have not reached any settlement with the Congress and the National Congress Party in Maharashtra. Senior party leader Sanjay Raut, who is considered as the troubleshooter, said that the talks with the Congress-NCP combine are still in progress. Speaking on behalf of Uddhav Thackeray, Raut dismissed the rumors that Shiv Sena chief met with Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

This came after Thackeray asked the party MLAs to return to their constituencies. In order to keep the flock together, the Shiv Sena lawmakers were kept at a resort in Malad. Congress legislators also returned to Mumbai today after camping in Jaipur for several days. They were taken to Maharashtra on a charted flight. The Congress-NCP today held a meeting to discuss the future course of action. Reports said that they also discussed the common minimum programme.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Shiv Sena’s demands were unacceptable. He also rejected the Thackeray-led party’s claim that it was ever promised chief ministerial post. Reacting to the BJP boss, the Shiv Sena cautioned its silence should not be considered as weaknesses Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that when the silence breaks, it will fade away.

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena responds to Home Minister Amit Shah, says don’t consider party’s silence as weakness, Uddhav Thackeray already spoke about rotational CM’s issue

After failing to stake claim to form the government, President Ram Nath Kovind imposed President’s rule, following Govenor Bhagat Singh Kohshyari report. The Governor was heavily criticized for his decision by the Congress-NCP and the Shiv Sena. He was accused of working at the best of the saffron party and making mockery of constitutional proces.

Ever since the results of Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced, the stage has been witnessing twits and turns amid political uncertainty. Despite emerging victorious in the October 21 polls, the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena failed to stake claim for government formation over tussle in power sharing. Thackeray wanted his son Aaditiya Thackeray be made chief minister for 2.5 years.

