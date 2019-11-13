Maharashtra political crisis: The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray had already spoken about the political deadlock and the 50:50 formula. The party also warned that its silence should be considered as a weakness. Earlier, the BJP chief that the Shiv Sena was making unacceptable demands.

Maharashtra political crisis: Hours after Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s demand of the rotational chief ministerial post was unacceptable, Shiv Sena on Wednesday reiterated that the party’s stand on the CM’s post was clear. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide said that he did not want to comment on the issue further as Uddhav Thackeray had cleared the air about the political deadlock.

In a tweet, another leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Thackeray-led party’s silence should not be considered as its weakness. She warned that when the silence breaks, it will fade away. For the first time since October 24 Maharashtra Assembly election results, the BJP boss broke his silence, stressing that no commitment was made to the Shiv Sena that they will be given the CM’s post.

Shah also slammed the Congress-NCP combine for criticizing Governor BhagatSingh Koshyari. On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind imposed President’s rule in the state which is witnessing the political crisis. The President’s rule came after Koshyari said that no party could stake claim to form the government.

Maharashtra: Home Minister Amit Shah says party with mandate may approach Governor Koshiyari to form government, not keen on re-election

हमारी खामोशी को हमारी कमजोरी ना समझना। जब बात निकलेगी तो दूर तलक जाएगी ! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 13, 2019

The Governor had come under fire from the Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP coalition. TheBJP boss said that no party could come forward and stake claim including the BJP. He asked the opposition parties if they have required numbers they can approach the Governor. He said the President’s rule was imposed after the NCP wrote to Governor, saying they cannot stake claim till the 8:30 PM deadline.

Maharashtra State Assembly elections were conducted on October 21 and the results were announced three days after on October 24. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, claiming 105 seats in the 288-member House. Its estranged partner the Shiv Sena won 56. Both parties were in a position to form the government. However, a tussle erupted between the two over the power-sharing. The Shiv Sena put forward the name of Aaditya Thackeray as the CM candidate.

