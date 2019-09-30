Maharashtra polls: Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, and BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is expected to announce 124-164 seat-sharing arrangement on Tuesday.

Maharashtra polls: With the Maharashtra Elections fast approaching, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state is expected to settle at 124-164 seat-sharing arrangement in the upcoming elections.

The alliance is yet to make an official announcement and reportedly, it’s expected on Tuesday. On Sunday, the seat-sharing arrangement for Maharashtra and Haryana polls was finalized by BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and other senior leaders discussed for long to finalize names of candidates for Maharashtra.

As far as the nomination filing date is concerned, October 4 has been finalized. This year Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray will be contesting from Worli constituency, which also makes him first from the family to contest an election.

He has been actively working for Sena for the past five years and interestingly, none from his family has ever contested or held constitutional designation since the party was founded by his grandfather Bala Saheb Thackeray.

In 2014, both Shiv Sena and BJP had contested separately after failing to form a consensus on seat-sharing. It won 63 out of 282 seats while BJP won 122 of 260 seats it had contested on.

If the alliance wins, it’s expected to retain Devendra Fadnavis for the chief ministerial post while the deputy CM post will be given to Shiv Sena. Reportedly, Sena is adamant to field Aaditya Thackeray for CM post, the very reason why the two parties could not settle on equal seat-sharing arrangement.

Meanwhile, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, a strong alliance and opposition to Shiv Sena and BJP have already agreed upon the equal seat-sharing arrangement in the state.

The saffron party lately inducted wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh who are likely to contest this time, though their constituencies have not been revealed.

Other than Maharashtra, Haryana will also go to polls on October 21 with its chief minister and BJP face Manohar Lal Khattar expected to make the party win yet another term.

