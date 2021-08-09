India witnessed a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with 35,499 infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,969,954 in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 45 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till August 8, the state health department said on Sunday, a day when the state also reported 5,508 new coronavirus infections. Jalgaon district recorded 13 cases of Delta variant followed by 11 cases in Ratnagiri district. Mumbai recorded 6 cases, Thane logged 5 and 3 cases were reported from Pune .Out of 45 COVID Delta variant cases reported 27 were male and 18 women and including six who were below the age of 18 years, as per the reports by the Maharashtra health department.

“From the samples that were sent to Genome Sequencing in Maharashtra, it is observed that about over 80 per cent of samples were of Delta Variant”, informed the Health Department. With 151 deaths from COVID, the state’s fatalities rose to 13, 39,96 and the total infections were logged at 63,53,328. With 4,895 recoveries the total recoveries in the state was logged at 61,44,388. As of now, there are 71,510 active cases in the state.

India on Saturday reported 39,070 new COVID-19 cases while 38,628 infections were registered on Friday. The country's active caseload climbed to 4,02,188 which constitutes 1.26 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent and remained below 3 per cent for the last 14 days. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.35 per cent. With 39,686 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 3,11,39,457 and the recovery rate now stands at 97.40 per cent. As per the Ministry of Health, the death toll saw a rise of 447 fatalities and now stands at 4,02,188. The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 48.17 crore tests have been conducted.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 48,17,67,232 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 13,71,871 were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 50,86,64,759 of which 16,11,590 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.