Ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he and his 2 other Rajya Sabha MPs will sit in Opposition this time.

Following uproar in Maharashtra’s politics, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party is all set to sit in Opposition in Rajya Sabha. The recent political divorce between BJP-Shiv Sena has led to seating re-arrangement. Raut said he and his 2 party leaders have changed their seats in Parliament and will be sitting on the other side from now. Sanjay Raut, who acted as one of the troubleshooters for Shiv Sena since the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced, was the man who managed to get Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in support of Shiv Sena.

The statement from Shiv Sena leader came ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session which will commence from Monday, November 18. Reiterating Shiv Sena’s claim, Sanjay Raut said the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from his party only. He added that the Sena will not attend the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or NDA ahead of the Parliament’s session.

Raut added that he got to know that a NDA constituents’ meeting would be held on November 17. Shiv Sena has already decided not to attend the meeting as it won’t count itself a member of NDA anymore following Maharashtra tussle. He further added that Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant who was holding a post as Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government has already resigned.

Replying to a question on the formal announcement of the Shiv Sena quitting the NDA, when it will be made, Raut said, there is no problem in saying that both of them have parted ways.

