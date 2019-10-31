Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his resident amid the tussle for the formation of government in Maharashtra after ShivSena stuck to its 50:50 chief ministership demand.

A week after Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019, the tussle for power in the financial capital is still on. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has stuck the 50:50 formula for the government formation, while BJP is not ready to agree on Sena’s terms. On Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Reports said that the meeting was to discuss the possibilities for a new alliance between ShivSena, Congress, and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra. However, soon after the meeting, Sanjay Raut told the media that the meeting was just a courtesy call. Raut added that he came to wish Sharad Pawar on the occasion of Diwali and they also discussed the state’s political situation.

If the speculations are to be believed, then Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena are in backchannel talks since ShivSena started demanding 50:50 chief ministership with BJP in the coalition government. Earlier, ShivSena chief Uddhav Thackeray had made it clear that there will be no government and alliance in the state till BJP chief Amit Shah gives in writing that the pre-decided 50:50 deal between both the saffron fronts will be honored.

The result for Maharashtra Assembly polls was declared on October 24, in which, no party had got the clear mandate. It was the first time when someone from the Thackeray family contested the elections. So, it won’t be wrong to say that ShivSena is now eye to promote Aditya Thackeray and it doesn’t want to lose the opportunity when someone from the Thackeray family will head the state.

It has been over a week that the results for the Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on October 24. However, the stalemate over government formation refuses to end with Shiv Sena refusing to climb down its demand of getting an equal share in the chief minister’s post.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan earlier on Wednesday had said that his party is ready if Shiv Sena comes up with a concrete deal. However, a few hours later he backtracked and called the statement his personal opinion.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections results, BJP and the Shiv Sena who together fought the elections bagged 105 and 56 seats, while NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App