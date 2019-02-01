A snake was found in khichdi, which was served to students of a government primary school in Maharashtra's Nanded. The distribution of meal was stopped as soon as the snake was discovered and there have been no reports of any student being affected so far.

With an aim to enhancing enrollment, retention and attendance and simultaneously improving nutritional levels among children, the khichdi became a part of the weekly nutrition menu for children in all government school around 1996. The scheme recently came into light for not so good reasons after a snake was found in khichdi, which was served to students of a government primary school in Maharashtra’s Nanded. The distribution of meal was stopped as soon as the snake was discovered and there have been no reports of any student being affected so far.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School. The school is situated around 50 km from Nanded. Reports said that the midday meal was served to over 80 children studying in Classes I-to-V. Soon while serving the meal, the distributors discovered a snake in the meal’s vessel.

The incident has been confirmed by Nanded District Education Officer (DEO) Prashant Digraskar who said that the meal was stopped from being served after the reptile was discovered. He further added that the students remained hungry for the entire day after the incident.

The matter has been taken into cognisance and an investigation has been ordered. It was further reported that the contract to make the khichdi is given by the school management committee to local groups or non-government organisations. The administration has also confirmed that necessary actions will be taken once the investigation is done.

As soon as the matter paved its way to the Twitter, netizens criticised the authorities for being negligent while supervising the midday meals.

I've just posted a new blog: Snake found in 'khichdi' being served in Maharashtra school midday meal As the school staff started serving the khichdi, they were shocked to see the snake in the large vessel, according to district education officer Prashant Digraskar and the s… — Androblood (@aakash1314) January 31, 2019

Shame shame shame. How negligent and disrespectful. No respect for human lives. — MS (@Realsinham) January 31, 2019

Feed the same khichdi to the family members of the cooks and accomplis .. — PANKAJ KALIA (@kalia1pankaj) January 31, 2019

That's what exactly the present regime wants to do with social justice in the name of 'sabka vikas sabka saath' : Make one this type of 'Khichri ' with deadly poisonous snake inside. — suman maitra (@suman_maitra59) January 31, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More