Mercedes Benz kills pedestrian ner Mahalaxmi railway station: Forty-three-year-old carpenter Rajendraprasad Ram was rushed to the nearest Nair hospital but succumbed to injuries after being run over by the luxury car.

Maharashtra: A speeding Mercedes Benz car ran over a pedestrian near Mahalaxmi railway station in Mumbai, on Monday night. The driver of the car has been arrested.

Mercedes Benz kills pedestrian ner Mahalaxmi railway station: A speeding Mercedes Benz car ran over a pedestrian and injured another person near Mahalaxmi railway station in Mumbai, at around 9 pm on Monday night. Victim Rajendraprasad Ram was rushed to the nearest Nair hospital but succumbed to injuries after being run over by the luxury car. The tragic incident took place when the 43-year-old carpenter was walking on the side of the road on Monday night, reports said.

Initial reports suggest that a taxi lost control causing the speeding Mercedes hit a Volvo coming from the opposite direction near the gate of the racecourse. The Mercedes swerved to the side of the road where Ram was run over in the process.

The Tardeo police reached the accident spot and arrested the driver of the car. The man behind the steering wheel has been identified as 35-year-old Chaitya Lalit Adani. Adani is said to be a diamantaire.

The Mercedes has been impounded.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App