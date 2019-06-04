Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 to be announced soon: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for class 10th will be declared soon. Latest developments regarding the same state that the Maharashtra Board is planning to announce the class 10th result 2019 on June 6, 2019.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 to be announced soon: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) is going to declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 for class 10th soon. As per the latest reports, Maharashtra Board is planning to announce the class 10th result 2019 on June 6, 2019. Despite many media reports stating that results will be announced on June 6, 2019, there is yet to be any formal confirmation date from the MSBSHSE. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Maharashtra Board, mahresults.nic.in.

In 2019, a grand total of 17 lakh students sat for the class 10th SSC examinations. These students are now eagerly anticipating their results. The MSBSHSE usually takes one week’s time following the declaration of the class 12th results to announce the results for class 10. Adhering to this pattern, the estimated date of the declaration for the class 12th results should be June 6, 2019.

Steps to check Maharashtra class 10th results 2019 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying SSC Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 6: Check the final result on the screen.

Step 7: Download the final pdf file and take a print out for future reference.

It should be duly noted by students that the purpose of the listed results is solely informational. Official mark sheets for the same would be provided by the schools respectively.

