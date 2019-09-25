Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: Sharad Pawar has said that if he is found guilty, he will be happy to spend life in jail,. Pawar termed ED summons a politically motivated move.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he will be happy to spend his life in jail if the corruption case against him is proved by the investigative agencies. NCP chief had denied any links with the case related to the cooperative bank of which he is not even a member. He had also refuted allegations of his involvement in bank’s decision making. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and also former officials over Rs 25,000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Sharad Pawar had termed the ED move during the election time as a politically motivated move to defame him ahead of Maharashtra polls. However, NCP chief had said that he will continue his campaigning for the Assembly polls slated to be held on October 21.

Besides NCP chief and his nephew, the names of NCP leaders including Jayant Patil and several other prominent politicians and bank officials were named in a PIL filed by a Mumbai-based activist Surinder M. Arora.

Earlier, a quasi-judicial probe panel which was set up under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, had blamed NCP chief, his nephew and the others accused in the scam.

On August 22, the Bombay High Court had ordered the police to lodge FIR against NCP President Sharad Pawar, ex-deputy CM Ajit Pawar and at least 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case. The above-mentioned functionaries have been accused of sanctioning loans to factories, irregularities, mismanagement, increased expenditures, and others.

