Around 11,700 government employees will have to lose their jobs against the Supreme Court's directives to sack all those who secured their jobs through fake certificates. With the apex court's direction, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government would likely to face the largest sack of the government employees in one swoop.

In his budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mentioned the words ’employment’ and ‘jobs’ for several times. To begin with, in his own words, “In order to create employment and aid growth, Government’s estimated budgetary and extra-budgetary expenditure on infrastructure for 2018-19 is being increased to Rs 5.97 lakh crore against estimated expenditure of Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2017-18.”Modi government has been thrashed several times for failing to deliver on its electoral promise of creating 10 million jobs a year. The need to generate jobs has gained momentum as the Assembly elections are set to take place in 2019. However, there are reports of fake employment generation in India and around 11,700 government employees are under the eye of Supreme Court for gaining jobs by means of fake certificates in Maharashtra.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court had made it clear that, anyone found guilty of using forged caste certificates to secure a job or admission into an educational institute, would lose their respective jobs and degrees and would also face punitive action regardless of tenure of service. Supreme Court had given the directives to remove the employees who got jobs through fake certificates around seven months ago. According to a report in Times of India, the Maharashtra government is facing the task of dealing with the respective Supreme Court’s order. With the apex court’s direction, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government would likely face the largest sacking of the government employees in one go.

The Maharashtra government is concerned about the protest that could be triggered by the move. “We are concerned about the sacking of employees who have been working from past two decades,” a government official said. But, irrespective of the fact, the apex court had stated that the employees will face action irrespective of their tenure of service. Many politicians and unions have prepared themselves to protest against the government as it is preparing a plan to lay them off.