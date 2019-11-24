Maharashtra: Supreme Court will hear the plea of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today at 11:30 am. On Saturday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari invited BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear the joint petition against the Centre to end the President’s rule in Maharashtra. The petition filed by the three parties – Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP also includes Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s to invite BJP to form the government in the state. On Saturday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term.

The three-member bench includes NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition at 11:30 am. The weeks-long drama took a u-turn in Maharashtra on Saturday at 5:30 am when President’s rule was called off and followed by the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP-NCP government.

Reports said the parties have also demanded the immediate floor test to avoid any horse-trading or any misuse to lure the legislators on the pretext of money. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis returned as the CM, with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Hours after the dramatic oath-taking ceremony, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP accused the BJP government of arm-twisted NCP leader and nephew of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar for supporting BJP.

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM to Shri Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/88AXf9EYV3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2019

The parties also said the BJP misled the Governor over the support of more MLAs. Meanwhile, during the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar presser, some MLAs who attended the oath-taking ceremony returned to the NCP camp again. They alleged that they were tricked by the BJP and Ajit Pawar for attending the ceremony.

In late evening NCP meeting, out of 54 MLAs, 50 attended it. Reports said NCP moved the 43 MLAs to Renaissance resort post-meeting. Meanwhile, the NCP has said that they have the support of 48 MLAs.

