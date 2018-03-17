A 30-year-old music teacher in Maharashtra, who molested a minor girl while waiting for her parents to pick her up post music class, has been sent to jail by a local court in Thane. Public Prosecutor Shilpa Talhar said that the six-year-old girl was physically abused. The convicted man was allegedly running a music institute.

Latest reports reveal that a 30-year-old music teacher had earlier molested a minor girl in 2016, whose case has been on trial ever since in the local court of Thane in the state of Maharashtra. According to latest reports, the teacher, who had allegedly committed the crime has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment by the court on March 14, 2018. The nation has been consistently witnessing such kind of heinous crimes involved in molestation and rape cases every other day, which seems to have a never ending solution.

The Additional Sessions and Special (POCSO) Judge A S Bhaisare also whacked a fine of Rs 1,500 on the convict, who goes by the name of Sanjay Patil, residing in Majiwada. Also, reports reveal that Additional Public Prosecutor Shilpa Talhar had told the court that Patil is a music teacher who was managing his own institution for giving music classes and at the same time taking the opportunity to teach in another music class at the Vrindavan Society in the locality.

ALSO READ: Great Indian heist! 12-year-old robs Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch

It was also brought to light during the trial by Talhar that on December 9, 2016, Patil made an offensive move showing obscene videos to the minor victim, who was waiting for her parents to come and pick her up post her music class. Reports also reveal that the six-year-old girl, who had joined the music class as on December 6, 2016, was physically abused by Patil. The judge illustrated that the prosecution has proved all charges beyond reasonable doubts and issued an order on basis of which Patil has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Don’t want to see jail ever again: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf after 6 months of imprisonment

ALSO READ: Trans not allowed! Phoenix Market City Mall denies entry to transgender in Pune

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App