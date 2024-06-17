Maharashtra: Three Family Members Die of Electrocution in Pune

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, three members of a family died from electrocution in the Daund tehsil of Pune district, police reported.

The victims were identified as Sunil Bhelerao (44), his wife Adika Bhelerao (37), and their teenage son Parshuram (18).

The incident occurred when a power supply cable to a neighboring house fell onto the victims’ home. A rod supporting the cable bent, causing the electrical current to transfer to the tin shed of the Bhelerao family’s house.

Sunil Bhelerao was electrocuted while attempting to retrieve clothes hanging on a metal wire near the tin shed. His son, Parshuram, rushed to help but also suffered a fatal shock. Adika Bhelerao then attempted to save her family and was electrocuted as well. All three died on the spot, according to police.

Senior Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh of Yavat Police Station stated, “We have registered the case as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway.”

In a related incident on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy died of electrocution while swimming in a well in the Chembur area of Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the boy was electrocuted due to an illegally installed motor in the well by a nearby hotel, used to draw water. This unlawful setup led to the fatal accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the hotel owners: Anant Mahulkar, Dayaram Mahulkar, and Hariram Mahulkar. All three individuals have been arrested and are in police custody until June 18.

