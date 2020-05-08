Maharashtra:14 migrant workers were run over a by a goods train in Maharashtra between Jalna and Aurangabad district. Reports reveal that the workers, who were walking along the track slept on the tracks and were run over by the train at 5:15 am today morning.

Maharashtra: 14 migrants workers died after being run over by a goods train in Maharashtra. Reports reveal that the labourers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and were sleeping on the tracks when the incident took place. The migrant workers were run over by the passing train at 5:15 am in the morning at a district 360 km from Mumbai. Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway confirmed the news by stating that the accident happened near Karmad when a cargo train ran over the people.

The tragedy has come just a day after the gas leak incident happened at LG Polymar chemical plant in Visakhapatnam which killed 11 people including a child. Though the government has agreed for special trains for migrant workers, many labourers have started walking back on their own. Further, the Railway Protection Force and the police has also reached the site.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths of 14 migrant labourers in the train accident and said that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will monitor the incident closely. He added that all possible assistance required will be provided.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

#UPDATE 14 people have died in the accident and 5 injured. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra More details awaited. https://t.co/VwXjLmWPM4 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

According to the tweet by Railway Ministry, the driver of the train tried to stop the train but eventually hit the labourers between Badnapur and Karmad stations in the Parbhani-Manmad section. The injured people are taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. The labourers who survived the accident are currently been counseled by the police. Further, an inquiry has also been ordered. The police said that the migrants assumed that the trains are not running due to the lockdown and slept on the tracks. Further, the track was strewn with personal belongings and footwear. Further, the food they were carrying were also kept on the tracks. Reportedly, there were no kids in the group.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App