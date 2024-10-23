Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Settles Seat-Sharing: Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP Finalize Numbers

After weeks of negotiations and disagreements, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has settled on a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections.

After weeks of negotiations and disagreements, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has settled on a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress will contest 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates in 95 seats and the NCP (SP) will take on 84. The remaining four seats are set aside for smaller allies to maintain their involvement in the alliance.

Shift in Seat Distribution from Lok Sabha Elections

This new allocation marks a significant shift from the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the highest number of seats (21 out of 48), followed by Congress (17) and the NCP (SP) (10). In that election, Congress emerged as the largest party, securing 13 seats, compared to the nine won by Shiv Sena (UBT) and eight by NCP (SP).

Prolonged Negotiations Lead to Agreement

The seat-sharing discussions resumed formally on Monday after senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat mediated meetings between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Tensions had escalated in prior negotiations, leading to public exchanges of criticism among party leaders. Thorat noted, “There are a few seats left that need further discussion,” while affirming that most disputes had been resolved.

Addressing Disputed Seats

The remaining contentious issues revolve around 12 disputed seats, including Sangola, Junnar, and Chinchwad, which are claimed by both NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). Thorat’s intervention appears to have eased tensions, allowing for further dialogue on these remaining points of contention.

Ruling Alliance Faces Similar Challenges

Simultaneously, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has also struggled to finalize its seat-sharing arrangements. Reports suggest a preliminary agreement has been reached, allocating 155 to 160 seats for the BJP, 85 to 90 for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and 45 to 50 for the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. However, disputes over approximately 25 seats remain unresolved, necessitating further discussions among party leaders.

Strategic Meetings to Resolve Disputes

Leaders from the ruling alliance plan to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address these issues. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis departed for Delhi to facilitate these discussions, which follow a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis aimed at resolving the stalemate.

Focus on Key Constituencies

Among the disputed seats are several from Mumbai, including Andheri East and Worli. The ruling alliance is also expected to support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidates in critical areas like Sewri to prevent vote splitting.

Additionally, adjustments within the alliance will occur, such as BJP leader Rajkumar Badole joining the NCP and contesting from Arjuni Morgaon, where the sitting MLA may be replaced. These strategic moves reflect ongoing negotiations to strengthen the coalition’s position ahead of the elections.

