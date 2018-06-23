A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Khalapur police on Friday for mixing poison in the food at a family event that caused the death of five people. According to a report in ANI, the woman committed the crime as she was miffed over being humiliated for her dark complexion and lack of cooking skills. The five people, who died include four children aged between 7 to 13-year-old and an elderly man.

Five people died and over eighty people were rushed to a hospital after a 28-year-old woman poisoned food at her relative’s house-warming function in Maharashtra, ANI reported. The police said that the woman took the horrendous step after being teased for her dark complexion and lack of cooking skills. Reports said that the incident took place in Raigad district on June 18. After mixing the poison in the daal, the suspect, Pragya Survase, served it to her relatives at the function organised by one of her relatives Subhash Mane in Mahad village. According to the police, the five people, who died include four children aged between 7 to 13-year-old and an elderly man.

Those who were taken to the hospital, are undergoing a treatment at the hospital. The police said that they have arrested the woman on the charges of attempt to murder and began an investigation into the matter. According to reports, the woman will be produced before the court on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Raigad Superintendent of Police, Anil Paraskar said that the woman has confessed to her crime. He added that the woman did the crime following a family dispute. After eating at the party, over 120 people were hospitalised and five lost their lives on Monday, June 18.

The police had sent the food samples to the forensic lab which confirmed that a pesticide was mixed in the food. A few days back, Goa police arrested four persons including a woman for killing her husband. The police said that the woman had a quarrel with her husband about a month back. Holding a grudge, the woman first strangulated her husband and chopped his body into pieces to dispose of the body at a forest area.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More