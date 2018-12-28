The much-awaited film The Accidental Prime Minister starring iconic actor Anupam Kher on Thursday landed into a massive controversy as the Congress party has raised objections to the "incorrect presentation of the facts". The Maharashtra State Youth Congress has written a letter to the makers of the film demanding a special screening of the film prior to its public release.

The much-awaited film The Accidental Prime Minister starring iconic actor Anupam Kher on Thursday landed into a massive controversy as the Congress party has raised objections to the “incorrect presentation of the facts”. Earlier in the day, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film, which is based on former PMO advisor Sanjay Barua’s controversial book by the same name. The Maharashtra State Youth Congress has written a letter to the makers of the film demanding a special screening of the film prior to its public release. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 11.

The youth wing has also noted that if there are any scenes which are factually incorrect and are maligning the Congress party and its leaders then it should be either edited or deleted from the movie. The party has also threatened to move court if their demands are not met. Besides this, the party has also asserted that they won’t let the movie screened anywhere in the country.

The star cast of the movie includes Anupam Kher as ex-PM Manmohan Singh and Akshay Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, who worked as a spokesperson and media advisor between May 2004 and August 2008. Director Vijay Gutte has based the film on the controversial book Baru.

