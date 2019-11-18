Maharastra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is confident of forming government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress-NCP alliance. Raut, who reached NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence this evening, criticized the BJP, saying they had the responsibility to form the government but the fled away.

Maharastra political crisis: Sanjay Raut, who emerged as Shiv Sena’s troubleshooter post-Maharashtra Assembly election results, on Monday exuded confidence that the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP will form the government in the state. Criticizing the BJP, Raut said that the government formation responsibility was on the shoulders of the saffron party but they fled away.

The Shiv Sena leader reached Nationalist Congress Party’s chief Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence today evening to discuss the future course of action. Earlier, Pawar met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter Delhi residence. He, however, denied both the leaders discussed the government formation in Maharashtra.

Pawar asserted that the meeting was about the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra that was put under Governor’s rule last week, following Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recommendation for the same. The NCP boss further indicated that both the coalition partners were yet to reach the final understanding over government formation, saying the leaders from both the parties will hold talks to decide the future course of action.

Both parties are likely to meet in a few days. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress-NCP will meet in the national capital to discuss the way forward. Meanwhile, ever since the declaration of state election results, Maharashtra has been witnessing political crisis. After the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance failed to stake claim to form the government, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party snapped ties with the BJP.

The crisis erupted after Shiv Sena demanded Aaditya Thackeray to be made chief minister for 2.5 years, a demand BJP leadership including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected. After that, the Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP started talks and made efforts to form the government. In the elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winnings 105 seats. The Shiv Sena got 56, the NCP won 54 and the grand old party claimed 44. The majority mark in the 288-member House is 145.

