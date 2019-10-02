Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi addressed thousands of party leaders and workers on Wednesday and said it is easy to quote Mahatma Gandhi but difficult to follow his path.

Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders and workers took out a march, Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra, on Wednesday in New Delhi to pay homage to the father of the nation. The procession was started from Congress headquarters and concluded at the Gandhi memorial in Rajghat. Many senior Congress leaders took part in the procession including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Addressing thousands of Congress workers, Sonia Gandhi, in her speech, targetted ruling BJP stating it is easy to quote Mahatama Gandhi, it’s tough to follow his path.

Without taking name she slammed saffron leaders saying people who have been trying to use Mahatama Gandhi’s name but taking India astray from Bappu’s teachings and guidance, and they would never succeed in their motto.

She added India has Gandhi’s principles in its foundations. Today, some politicians have been trying to impose RSS’ ideology and sideline Gandhi’s teaching. Such people won’t understand Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings. Sonia Gandhi further said there have been people who always tried to mislead the people by taking Gandhi’s name but the kind of efforts some leaders have done in the last few years, by hook or by crook, is totally acceptable.

India and Gandhi have been synonyms to each other.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress: Bharat aur Gandhi ji ek doosre ke paryay hain, ye alag baat hai aaj kal kuch logon ne ise ulta karne ki zid pakad li hai. Vo chahte hain ki Gandhi ji nahi balki RSS Bharat ka pratik ban jayein. 2/2 https://t.co/B9kMAn9wM0 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Earlier today, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress interim chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

While paying homage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Mahatama as the best teacher for generations who enlighten the future and gave courage to millions. He said Mahatama Gandhi’s message of peace inspired global leaders like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. In a piece, Why India and the World Need Gandhi, in the New York Times, PM Modi wrote that Mahatama Gandhi’s ideology continues to give courage to millions globally.

