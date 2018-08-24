Judge of the first self-styled Hindu Court Pooja Shakun Pandey raked a controversy by saying that if Nathuram Godse wouldn't have killed Mahatma Gandhi then she would have killed him. According to reports, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) said that they will set-up more Hindu Courts in the country in future.

Making a controversial statement on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, judge of the first self-styled Hindu court Pooja Shakun Pandey has said that if Nathuram Godse wouldn’t have killed Mahatma Gandhi then she would have killed him. Reports say that the self-styled Hindu Court was established by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Pooja Shakun Pandey not only made this controversial statement but also praised Nathuram Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Pooja Shakun Pandey is also a social worker and a Mathematics professor. She has also been active on issues of triple talaq and nikah halala and had asked victims of triple talaq to convert into Hinduism. According to reports, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has said that in future, they will set up more Hindu courts which will also hear cases of land disputes, property, marriage, and other issues.

Also Read: Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad’s bail extension plea, tells RJD chief to surrender by August 30

Meanwhile, The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government to respond in the matter. The Court had also sent a notice to the District Magistrate of Meerut seeking an explanation on Hindu Court being set-up in the city. The court will next hear the matter on September 11.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has also said that just like Sharia courts, there is a need to set-up Hindu courts in the country. Vice president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Ashok Sharma said that Hindu courts will officially commence their work from October 2, 2018.

Also Read: Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu to keep Mullaperiyar dam level at 139 ft after Kerala’s complaint

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More