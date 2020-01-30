On the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed a Save The Constitution rally in Wayanad’s Kalpetta in Kerala. While addressing the people, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said PM Modi believes in Nathuram Godse’s ideology who assassin Mahatma Gandhi. He underlined that PM Modi doesn’t have guts to accept and say it aloud.

Rahul Gandhi further said Godse shot Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, adding PM Modi is also on the same track as he only loves nobody, except for himself.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Kalpetta, Kerala: Nathuram Godse & Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse. pic.twitter.com/J7GmOlBW55 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Taking on the government over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rahul Gandhi said people of the country are being made to prove whether they are Indian national or not, asking who is Narendra Modi to decide ? Who gave him the licence to decide this?

Congress leader said he is an Indian and has no need to prove it to anybody.

Government doesn’t worry about unemployment, deteriorating economy:

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government over slipping economy and rapidly increasing unemployment. He said at the time when people have been facing really tough time as they have no jobs, money and rupee is becoming weak everyday, the Centre is trying to divert people’s attention by introducing amendments to the Citizenship Act.

CAA and NRC will not bring jobs, said Rahul Gandhi and the crowd responded to him loud shout of slogans in support.

Congress leader asserted that whenever youth question the government about unemployment and jobs, saffron leaders start talking about citizenship and infiltration. The Kashmir lock down and tension in Assam would not get jobs and a better future for India’s young generation, said Rahul Gandhi.

