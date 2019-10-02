Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatama Gandhi in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram along with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. In his speech, PM Modi said Mahatama Gandhi's teachings could answer the world's all problems.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Bapu’s home town, Ahmedabad, and addressed people at the Sabarmati Ashram. In his speech, PM Modi said declared India open defecation free country. Earlier today, he had paid homage to the father of the nation at Delhi’s Rajghat. Other than him, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and others had offered prayers at Rajghat.

Addressing thousands of Gandhi followers, PM Modi said that today India’s status and respect have raised at the global level. The positive changes can be experienced easily. Investors from the other countries have been knocking the doors of India.

Remembering Gandhi and his teachings, PM Modi said Bapu’s messages and teachings have answers to all the problems and challenges of the world. Prime Minister was accompanied by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani when PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

On this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister released Rs 150 coin to commemorative Mahatama Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. In the visitor’s book at the Sabarmati Ashram, PM wrote that he is satisfied he and his government fulfiled Mahatama Gandhi’s dream of Swachh Bharat. PM added that he is glad that he is here on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation.

Congress also took out Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra chanting “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…” The procession was started from Congress office at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and concluded at the Rajghat.

